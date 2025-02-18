Gov’t Boosts Healthcare Benefits: SHA Increases Funding for ICU and Cancer Treatments

In a significant move to improve healthcare access, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has announced increased benefit packages for cancer and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) treatments under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The announcement came during a high-level forum on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) implementation, hosted by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at his Nairobi residence on Monday.

The SHA daily cover for ICU treatments has now been raised to Ksh28,000, a substantial jump from the previous Ksh4,480. Barasa explained that this adjustment is part of broader reforms within the SHA and the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) aimed at making healthcare more affordable for all Kenyans.

“We have revised the benefits and tariffs package. Additional funding through the supplementary budget will support the increase in ICU funding,” Barasa stated.

Cancer patients will also benefit from the changes. Those accessing oncology services at accredited facilities will now receive Ksh550,000 per day, up from Ksh400,000. This marks an additional Ksh150,000 allocation to support critical cancer care.

“Previously, ICU coverage stood at Ksh4,480, but we are pleased to announce it has now been raised to Ksh28,000 per day,” Barasa said. “Similarly, for oncology services, we have increased the allocation from Ksh400,000 to Ksh550,000 following public concerns. This additional funding will significantly support oncology cases.”

Overseas Treatment Under Review

Barasa also addressed growing concerns over the overseas treatment package, which has faced scrutiny in recent weeks. She clarified that patients seeking treatment abroad must first obtain government approval, with the current cover set at Ksh500,000.

“Another concern that has come up from Kenyans is the issue of overseas treatment. The SHIF Act provides for the overseas purchasing of healthcare services that are not available locally,” she explained.

“However, this requires accreditation, empanelment, and contracting with overseas providers. We are actively working to streamline this process to ensure those in need can access treatment promptly.”

To expedite approvals, the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) are reviewing cases of patients seeking treatment overseas. Barasa emphasized the importance of proper vetting to prevent misuse of funds.

Crackdown on Fraudulent Claims

The CS raised concerns over some patients who exploit the system by traveling abroad under the pretext of medical treatment, only to divert government funds for personal use.

“It is crucial that patients go through the KMPDC and the Ministry of Health for clearance before seeking treatment abroad,” Barasa urged. “We have encountered cases where patients visit unaccredited facilities and request funds to be sent to personal accounts. Such practices undermine the integrity of our healthcare system.”