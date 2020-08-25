Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli for the umpteenth time found herself having to tell off an internet troll on her Instagram page.

Over the weekend, the mother of two did what she always does on Insta, sharing stunning pictures of her outfit of the day with her 1 million followers.

She captioned a picture of her outfit: “ Tonight @mode_chateau styled me in soft nude tones. I Love the stud embellished collar and sleeves.”

Whereas a majority of internet users marveled at the eye candy on show, one fan came through with bad vibes and tried to rain on Lillian Muli’s parade.

The IG user identified as rnyamache claimed that the news presenter stuffs a mattress in her chest area to make her breasts look bigger.

“Mattress kwa kifua. Be natural,” wrote the netizen.

While it had been a while before someone tried to cross Lillian Muli, the news anchor showed she’s still thick-skinned to cyberbullies. ‘Mama Boys’ told the body shamer that she was all natural and that they should look elsewhere if her breasts were making them uncomfortable.

“@rnyamache all natural honey can’t change who I am but if my chest makes you uncomfortable look elsewhere,” responded Muli.