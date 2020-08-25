Nairobi-based rapper Khaligraph Jones has reached out to the country’s top leaders in an attempt to have bars and clubs reopened.

On Sunday, August 23, the ‘Tuma Kitu’ rapper penned an open letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta urging him to consider the plight of local music acts.

Writing on behalf of the Creative Industry of Kenya, Khaligraph argued that youths are suffering and should be allowed to go back to work with all the Covid-19 guidelines observed.

“@ukenyatta, Kindly on behalf of the Creative Industry of Kenya we are Requesting that you allow us to get back to work, allow for the reopening of Clubs and Restaurants, Measures and precautions shall be taken to ensure Covid 19 doesn’t further spread. The youth are suffering from Depression in Silence, Kindly look into this Matter, also Some of our Hits songs are Going To waste, People want to see @femi_one and @mejjagenge perform Utawezana. Rada Chafu sana, #respecttheogs,” Khaligraph wrote on social media.

Then on Monday, the ‘Lwanda Magere Legacy’ hitmaker reached out to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga through his son, Raila Junior.

Khali asked Raila Jnr to talk to his old man about asking President Uhuru to reopen clubs.

“@railajunior1, Gathee Ebu Bonga Na Mzae wako Mr. Agwambo Raila Amolo Odinga, Mwambie Aongee na Uhuru Kenyatta watufugulie Country Turudi Kazi, Rada chafu sana, Watu wanaumia #lwandamagerelegacy #respecttheogs,” he posted.

Khali’s request drew mixed reactions, with fellow music acts agreeing that clubs should reopen whereas a section of netizens called out the musicians for being self-centered.

“Eeehhh kumbe saa zingine unaweza ongea sense,” said Sauti Sol’s Savara.

Femcee Femi One wrote: “In total support, Talk that talk!! stage tutaweka huko mbiguni kama ile ya T.I huko Jameson live 😅. Also people want to see that Femi x OG collabo.”

“Word🙏” reacted Tanasha Donna.

Masauti added: “Kabisa brother🙏”

Jua Cali noted: “Real Talk 👊👊👊”

“Utacheka kwa choo🚽! That is the least of his priorities…your request went straight to his spam,” wrote one Mbugua Kagu.

Mercy Ramsey commented: “Uhuru please lock until next year 💪💪💪💪”

“Nonsense these malicious thoughts when we’re fighting an enemy. Relax, there’s a time for everything, after we overcome they’ll open and you shall work. What if they open and nobody turns up, jali maisha kwanza,” noted theagoswa.