‘If I Were President, I Would Fire Musalia Mudavadi’ – PLO Lumumba on Raila’s AUC ‘Mistake’

Constitutional lawyer PLO Lumumba has called Kenya’s decision to nominate Raila Odinga for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson position a strategic mistake.

Speaking on a local media station on Monday, February 17, 2025, Lumumba did not mince words in expressing his disappointment with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“I think that we made a mistake and the mistake that was made was that we fielded a candidate who was not the best candidate,” Lumumba said.

He pointed to age as a major disadvantage for Raila, arguing that the AUC chairperson role, akin to a CEO position, demands a level of energy and engagement that is not suited to an 80-year-old.

“At 80, you should not seek an office like this. This is a CEO’s office which entails a lot of travel, sitting in meetings, fundraising and all. At 80, you ought to retire. You must know when to leave the office,” Lumumba stated.

Raila Odinga’s AUC Nomination Was Politically Motivated

Lumumba also suggested that President William Ruto’s support for Raila’s candidacy was politically motivated.

“President Ruto saw this as a way to effectively exile Raila Odinga and, in doing so, inherit his political support base,” Lumumba averred.

He further noted how Raila’s nomination temporarily shifted Kenya’s political landscape, especially among his supporters.

“Raila’s main supporters, the Luo community, went gaga when he was nominated. Suddenly, Ruto was seen as a saint—someone who could do no wrong. The result was that Raila spent months traveling across the continent and billions of shillings on his campaign, only for it to end like this,” Lumumba observed.

In addition, Lumumba criticized Kenya’s diplomatic strategy, particularly the large delegation sent to Addis Ababa during the campaign.

“You sent large delegations of people who are doing nothing meaningful cantankerous to the hilt. And the net effect is evident in the outcome we have witnessed. I think we as a country must re-examine ourselves,” he said.

Calling for accountability, Lumumba added that if he were president, he would sack Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi and others involved in the campaign missteps.

“If I was the president of Kenya my first act would be to remove my Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and everybody who was involved because the diplomatic missteps that were being committed at all levels during the runup to this election is without comparison,” Lumumba concluded.