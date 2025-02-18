New Data-Driven Means Testing Tool to Improve SHA Premiums from March 2025

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that every Kenyan has medical coverage through the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program.

Kindiki announced that 19.5 million citizens are already enrolled under the Social Health Authority (SHA), bringing the country closer to a healthier and more productive population.

Speaking at the National and County Governments Health Summit held at his Official Residence in Karen on Monday, DP Kindiki said the government is tackling key challenges in the rollout of Taifa Care to make UHC sustainable. Efforts are underway to strengthen healthcare institutions and improve service delivery through policy and administrative reforms.

Means Testing Tool

Over the past five months, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with various stakeholders, has been refining the Means Testing Tool to ensure it accurately assesses individuals’ financial capability.

Based on public and expert feedback, a new, data-driven version of the tool will take effect on March 1, 2025. This upgrade aims to eliminate loopholes, prevent manipulation, and establish fair and predictable premium payments for all SHA-registered members.

“From 1st March, 2025, a new data-based, objective and consistent Means Testing Tool will be in place to give a clear and scientific assessment of all citizens registered on the Social Health Authority. The reviewed means testing tool, generated from feedback submitted by citizens and stakeholders, will result in predictable premium payments for all registered citizens and not susceptible to manipulation,” Kindiki said.

Govt Allocates Ksh7.8 Billion to Strengthen Taifa Care

Backing these efforts, the government has allocated an additional Ksh7.8 billion to enhance critical aspects of Taifa Care. In the upcoming supplementary budget presented to the National Assembly, Ksh3 billion is earmarked for chronic illness treatment, another Ksh3 billion will strengthen primary healthcare, and Ksh1.8 billion is set aside to improve maternal healthcare services.

Despite recent funding setbacks, including the withdrawal of financial support from the US government for key healthcare programs, DP Kindiki said Kenya remains committed to keeping healthcare services running smoothly.

To sustain Taifa Care, citizens are encouraged to make regular monthly premium contributions, ensuring continued access to essential medical services for all.