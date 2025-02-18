Should Raila Join Ruto’s Government? Calls Grow for his Inclusion After AU Loss

Pressure is mounting for the government to offer Raila Odinga a role in the Kenya Kwanza administration following his recent loss in the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship elections.

Leaders from the ruling party are voicing support for integrating the veteran politician into the government, citing his vast experience and leadership skills.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech is among those advocating for Raila’s inclusion in government. He believes the AUC loss presents an opportunity to redefine Raila’s role in Kenya’s political landscape, similar to the inclusion of Opposition leaders in President William Ruto’s broad-based cabinet.

“The loss is a good opportunity to set the stage for another moment. I think it should give birth to another moment,” Koech stated.

He emphasized that Raila’s extensive political knowledge should not be overlooked, urging the government to leverage his expertise.

“What will Raila do with his energy, wisdom and experience? I think we in Kenya Kwanza should accommodate that experience, the counsel that he will give us,” Koech added.

Koech further suggested that the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report could provide a framework for integrating Raila into the administration. He clarified that the discussion should not revolve around positions but rather about utilizing Raila’s resources and insights.

“We probably will look at the NADCO report and I don’t think it’s about positions for Raila. It’s really about his resources as a person,” Koech explained.

The lawmaker also commended Cabinet Secretaries from Raila’s camp, acknowledging their commendable performance in government so far.

Push for Raila to Become Prime Minister

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has taken the debate a step further, advocating for a constitutional amendment to create the position of Prime Minister. He insists that Raila’s leadership should not go to waste and that Kenya must find a structured way to utilize his expertise.

“We must now fully implement the NADCO Report by amending the Constitution 2010 to create the office of the Prime Minister (PM) and allow Baba Raila Odinga to serve Kenyans in that capacity,” Cherargei posted on X.

He criticized the African Union for failing to utilize Raila’s leadership, arguing that Kenya should not make the same mistake.

“We cannot allow such brilliant leadership and experience to be wasted the way the African Union did,” he said.

“This is the only way we can appreciate and reward him for his fight for the rule of law and democracy in Kenya. Blessed week ahead.”

Key Recommendations from the NADCO Report

The National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), co-chaired by Kalonzo Musyoka (Azimio) and Kimani Ichung’wah (Kenya Kwanza), made several key recommendations. These included:

Office of the Leader of the Official Opposition : To be held by the leader of the largest party or coalition that secured the second-highest votes in the most recent presidential election, with at least two deputies.

: To be held by the leader of the largest party or coalition that secured the second-highest votes in the most recent presidential election, with at least two deputies. Office of the Prime Minister : To be nominated by the President and appointed upon National Assembly approval.

: To be nominated by the President and appointed upon National Assembly approval. Electoral Reforms : An audit of the 2022 electoral process.

: An audit of the 2022 electoral process. Economic Measures : Proposals to address the cost of living.

: Proposals to address the cost of living. Governance Enhancements: Entrenching specific funds into the Constitution and ensuring adherence to multiparty democracy.

As discussions on Raila’s potential government role continue, political leaders are weighing the implications of integrating him into the Kenya Kwanza administration. Whether through a new position or advisory role, the conversation signals a shifting dynamic in Kenya’s political future.