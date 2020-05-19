Top Kenyan boyband Sauti Sol is expecting its first child as a group in the way of guitarist Polycarp Otieno and his wife Lady Mandy (Amanda).

The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this month, and one guy who can’t wait for the bundle of joy to arrive is Sauti Sol’s lead vocalist Bien Aime Baraza.

Seeing as the four band members are more like family, Bien reckons the baby is like his very own. He said the whole band is excited to welcome its first child.

“Although we all do not know the gender yet, we are so happy and we can’t wait to see Sauti Sol’s first child. I will be a dad, meen,” he said.

He further congratulated his bro Polycarp and his wife, and vowed to support them.

“I am so proud of Polycarp and his wife and we are going to support him 100 per cent and even the kid. That is like my own child,” he said.

“Polycarp is like my own blood brother because we have gone through so much together to be where we are today. He has led us in the right way. I do not know what gift to gift them.”

