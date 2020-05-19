The ‘Real Househelps of Kawangware’ actress Winnie Rubi, who plays Awiti in the comedy show, has once again been forced to tell off cyberbullies and body shamers.

Last week Wednesday, the actress shared a photo posing in a red dress, sparking some negative comments from netizens. One of the trolls, identified as Favoured Sharon, commented: “Unakaa Vibaya gai”, prompting the actress to hit back.

“I know I look better than you. This world is so funny…if this is someone who has the guts to call me ugly the sinalangu @Favoured_sharon Weh! Atleast at ungekuwa unakaa Azzaid ningekubali,” wrote Awiti.

Another cyberbully identified as Quarser wrote: “stretch marks kwa mkono”.

To which Winnie Rubi responded: “Proves I gave life…manze ka unangoja nikonde hii unless yesu arudi”.

The actress ultimately decided to address all the cyberbullies and trolls in a single post, stating that she won’t be a victim of cyberbullying.

“Why do ppl always expect public figures not to be rude or respond to rude comments?? Are there hearts made of stones?? Are they not human too?? Sometimes if u see something u don’t like why not just scroll unto the next post or just unfollow… I refuse to be a victim of cyber bullying,” she declared.

Awiti went on: “I will delete that post now but I don’t care if it made u famous or not but the tongue is very strong inaweza Ata fanya mtu ajiue manze… Me if u call me ugly, fat, stupid it won’t affect me cz I believe I’m not all that but imagine kale ka dem hakajazoea matusi??? Cz if u call me fat if I decide to lose weight u won’t be sending me healthy food daily. If u call me ugly cz m dark and decide to bleach u won’t be paying for it. So be very careful with what u tell ppl in on IG cz mimi hapan tambua, ntakupea tu dose hapo na hapo. I am only humble to ppl who are humble to me and rude to rude ppl as well.”