Tanzania’s Agriculture Minister Rubbishes Ahmednasir Abdullahi’s Allegations on Fake Fertilizer

On Thursday, Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi revisited the fake fertilizer saga, alleging that the fake commodity was procured from neighbouring Tanzania.

Posting on Twitter, the lawyer claimed that he had intelligence on the exact quarry the ‘fertilizer’ was procured. He challenged Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, the National Cereals and Produce Board and private company MEMS to come clean.

“I now have ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE that the fake fertiliser was manufactured/procured from TANZANIA. I challenge Waziri Linturi, National Cereals and Produce Board and MEMS to tell Kenyans the quarry in TANZANIA where the goat manure, sand and stones were mixed and in what proportions? Did KRA receive taxes from MEMS or did the fake manure pass through PANYA routes?”

However, Tanzania’s Agriculture Minister Hussein Bashe was quick to respond, denying the accusations totally. He said that Tanzania was not involved in any fake fertilizer, adding that Tanzania does not export any counterfeit commodities.

The minister then threw a jibe at Kenya, stating that unlike Kenyans who use shortcuts and questionable practices, Tanzanians are governed by principles rooted in integrity.

“Brother, Is this comment intended as part of the usual banter between Tanzania and Kenya, or are you serious? Tanzania is not connected to any fake fertilizer scandal, so please do not associate us with the popular hustler culture. Tanzania does not export counterfeit commodities, including fertilizer, to Kenya. We are well aware of the exact nature of the goods our two companies have exported through official channels. Please address your own issues with shortcuts and questionable practices, as our trade policies are governed by principles rooted in integrity. If there is a mess, I recommend you clean it up, do not implicate Tanzania. It is not our way.”

The scandal continues to unravel, with Members of Parliament now calling for the resignation of CS Linturi.

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka is meanwhile leading efforts to impeach the CS, and so far claims to have 110 signatures.