Sauti Sol’s guitarist, composer and producer, Polycarp Otieno alias ‘Fancy Fingers’, and his wife Lady Mandy are expecting their first child.

The pair took to their respective socials to announce the good news this past weekend.

Mandy, a celebrity stylist of Burundian origin, shared a striking photo showing off her bun in the oven and thanked Polycarp for the “best gift yet”.

“Remember your 2020 BLESSINGS are still intact. Happy new month friends! 🥰😊 Mr O done given me the best gift yet 💙,” she wrote.

In the comments section of Mandy’s post, Polycarp joked that: “Haiya!! I was not consulted… 🙆🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️.”

He then reposted Mandy’s baby bump picture and captioned it: “She’s a QUEEN. So SUPREME. 👶🏾”

Polycarp and Lady Mandy have been together for about seven years and went public three years ago. They tied the knot in 2018.