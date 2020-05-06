Celebrity media personality Betty Kyallo reckons that she is ready to give marriage another chance.

After a shortlived marital union with NTV news anchor Dennis Okari that lasted barely a year, Betty Kyallo gave marriage the cold shoulder.

In an Instagram Live interaction with her fanbase, the K24 news anchor said she now knows what went wrong in her failed marriage. She noted that she can be better and knows what to look for in a partner.

“For a long time I didn’t want to get married after the divorce, but I think I know what went wrong and I know I can be better and I know what I need to look for in somebody. So, I’m starting to warm up to the idea of marriage because for me it was a no. But for now, I find myself thinking okay, inaweza,” said Betty.

Betty also disclosed that she is open to having more children because she wants her daughter Ivanna to have siblings.

“I definitely want more kids because if I don’t give Ivanna another brother or sister atakuwa like yeah mommy talk to my hand because my ears ain’t listening,” said Betty Kyallo.

At the same time, the bubbly TV host confessed that she keeps in touch with her exes, but mostly when she is intoxicated.

She however stressed that the communication with her ex-boyfriends is not in any way aimed towards a reunion.

“I call my exes. I have a couple of them. I am like ‘Hey Pete, what is up? And it is like 1:47 am and I tell them that the way we broke things off was not the best,” she explained.