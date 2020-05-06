It appears Willis Raburu might not be the ‘G.O.A.T’ he is being made out to be on social media after his supposed new catch “disowned” him.

The Citizen TV presenter has been the talk of the town after it was reported in the gossip tabloids that he dumped his wife, Marya Prude, and moved on with a fine lass from Uganda.

As a result, this has seen Raburu earn bizarre praise from people of the internet. But as it turns out, the gorgeous lass who is said to be rubbing Raburu’s belly doesn’t even know the ’10 Over 10′ presenter.

This is according to the popular Instagram busybody Edgar Obare who apparently got in touch with a friend of the lass who goes by the name @mivanoella on Instagram.

It also turns out that she is Rwandese and not Ugandan. I knew she was too fine to be Ugandan. I’m sure even some Ugandans were wondering how she can be from their landlocked country.

As evidence, the notorious scandalmonger Obare shared a WhatsApp screenshot of the babe revealing that she’s been having a difficult time as a result of the rumors.

“I am crying right now everybody is sending me that. I don’t even know the guy,” the text reads.

Another says: “Like how can people just badmouth somebody they never even met.”