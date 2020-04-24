Gospel singer Bahati sparked plenty of reactions on Thursday after making a seemingly arrogant comment about his wife, Diana Marua.

At a time when the controversial gospel hitmaker is on the spot from cyberbullies and trolls, Bahati ruffled more feathers after claiming that his wife can’t fit in a bedsitter.

Bahati was addressing trolls who he claimed have been disrespecting Diana on social media over their age difference.

The singer has been on a mission to defend his wife after rapper Khaligraph Jones referenced the couple in his new song about the cyberbullying culture in Kenya. In the track dubbed ‘HAO’, Khali raps that: “Bahati Akianza Alikua Mtoto Wa Mama, Sahiiii Ni Mtoto Wa Diana.”

In response to the line, Bahati reposted it in his accounts saying, “I’m Loving it.”

He followed it up with a photoshopped image of Diana holding him as a toddler and captioned it: “ONE WORD FOR “MTOTO WA DIANA” 😭.”

On Thursday, however, Bahati appeared to bite off more than he can chew after telling trolls that Diana can’t fit in their supposed bedsitters.

“Alafu Pia ambieni Hawa Vijana Wadogo hapa Social Media to put Some Respect on this GEM. Manze Huyu Hawezi Toshea Kwa Bedsitter. IS THE VOLUME OKEY???” wrote Bahati.

This sparked hundreds of wild comments from Kenyans online who absolutely love to slate personalities who brag about being rich and successful.

We have sampled some reactions below.