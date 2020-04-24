Former comedian and actress Eunice Wambui alias Nyasuguta spent a night behind bars after neighbours called the police on her for disturbing public peace.

The neighbours in Seasons area of Kasarani in Nairobi claimed Nyasuguta and her two female friends were drunk and causing a disturbance on Tuesday evening.

Police who reported to the scene arrested the former Vitimbi actress and her friends, with the three spending the night at Santon Police Station.

Kasarani OCPD Muthuri Mwongera said the suspects were released early Wednesday after Nyasuguta “struck a deal with her neighbours”.

“They made peace, dropped the bid to seek legal redress against her. We had no other choice but to release the suspects,” said Mwongera.

After being released, Nyasuguta alleged that male police officers harassed during arrest and accused her of operating a brothel.

“One of the male cops even asked us how much we charged for sex,” said Nyasuguta.

