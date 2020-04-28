Following the recent public backlash of music group Ethic over the alleged promotion of pedophilia in their song Soko, the spotlight has now been turned on top boy band Sauti Sol.

The ‘Live and Die in Afrika’ hitmakers stand accused of promoting incest in their mega-hit, ‘Suzanna’.

According to a local tabloid, Senje alias Suzanna is Luhya for aunt, and therefore, Sauti Sol glorifies an incestuous relationship between a nephew and an aunt.

“How then can it be that a nephew and his aunt have a relationship? To fall in love with your father’s sister is unheard of, incestuous, an abomination, and illegal,” the tabloid notes.

The complaint caught the attention of Kenya’s “morality cop”, KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua, who submitted the song to the board’s broadcast Monitoring team for analysis.

Taking to social media on Monday, Mr Mutua said ‘Suzanna’ was given a clean bill of health.

“This complaint was brought to our attention this morning. It’s in regard to a song by Sautisol. I submitted it to our Broadcast Monitoring team for analysis and it has been given a clean bill of health and rated as GE (General Exhibition), i.e suitable for all family viewing,” tweeted Mutua.