Tedd Josiah, one of the Big Brothers of the local music industry in Kenya, has come out to lecture the underfire music group, Ethic.

The Gengetone hitmakers are in the middle of yet another storm over their new song dubbed ‘Soko’, which has attracted condemnation for its controversial lyrics deemed to be promoting rape and pedophilia.

Speaking as a father to a little girl, music producer Tedd Josiah slammed Ethic accusing them of killing an already struggling industry.

“Rape culture is a huge NO! You 2-bit silly Gengetone artistes and producers, I want u to sit ur punk asses down right now and listen! You’re killing an industry called the music industry of Kenya when it’s already on its knees!” Tedd said.

In a video on his socials, Tedd posed: “Why y’all wanna start talking about raping little infants in your tracks? Why y’all wanna make ladies, our beautiful Kenyan ladies, think sex is a man’s right and if u don’t give it, then u ain’t nothing?

“Why y’all messing things up for yourselves and all those talented kids trying to come up without stupid music or scandalous stories! Use ur talent not scandals, sex, drugs and all that nonsense. You can do much better.”

While the Ethic have since issued an apology, Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua reckons it is not enough. The moral cop wants the hitmakers to face the full force of the law.

Noting that Ethic are repeat offenders, Mutua said they should be fined the stipulated Sh100,000 or handed the five-year jail term.

“So Ethic Entertainment issued this statement late last night ostensibly apologizing for their despicable song “Soko” which obviously promoted pedophilic culture. This was after KFCB pushed Google to take down the unpalatable song on the grounds that it promoted defilement of children.

Now listen guys, an apology won’t just wash. You will have to face the full force of the law as provided for in the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the laws of Kenya:

1. Delete the offensive material – all versions of the uploads you had done.

2. Present yourself to the KFCB offices or to the nearest police station while observing the COVID-19 safety guidelines. You can be accompanied by your lawyers.

3. Pay a fine of Ksh100,000 or face a five year jail term. This applies to the singers, producers and distributors of the banned song jointly and severally.

In fact, regarding No.3 above, since you are repeat offenders, you should have faced both, but considering the COVID-19 situation, we would prefer to sort the matter under ADR as long as you commit to desist from creating such obnoxious stuff,” said Ezekiel Mutua.

Ethic’sapology: