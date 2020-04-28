Diamond Platnumz recently told his side of the story on his split with Tanasha Donna saying they broke up due to irreconcilable differences.

In the same interview, the Bongo singer also confirmed that the Kenyan songbird converted to Islam when they were still together. Diamond said Tanasha converted to Islam last year during their visit to his home town in Kigoma.

“Ni kweli tulipokuwa Kigoma Tanasha Donna alibadili dini na kuwa Muisilamu na katika hili namshukuru sana Ricardomomo yeye alifanikisha hili. Nilimwambia Ricardomomo ukijitahidi Tanasha Donna abadili dini, nakupiga kiwanja. Kwahiyo Ricardomomo alikuwa anampa mazuri ya dini ya kiisilamu, baadae akasema anaanza kuupenda Uisilamu na baadae akabadili dini.” he said.

With the Holy Month of Ramadhan in effect, Tanasha has not been left behind. On Friday evening, the ‘Radio’ singer experienced her first Iftar (Meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan) with KTN presenter Jamal Gaddafi and friends.

In a post on social media, Gaddafi revealed that Tanasha’s Muslim name is Aisha.

“First iftar with Tanasha Mungu amuongoze na akubali saum zake na wote walio funga leo Ameen 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Btw her name is AISHA. Let’s support her in her new journey 😊,” wrote Jamal.

Tanasha responded with a short answer, “ Shukran.”