The former Citizen TV news anchor is without a doubt one of few media personalities who have managed to keep their personal life away from the limelight.

Terryanne Chebet’s love life, in particular, is perhaps one of her best-kept secrets. In fact, it took some years before the public found out that the father of the media personality’s firstborn daughter is actor and producer George Kirumburu Ng’ang’a, who is known for his work on The Constant Gardener and The XYZ Show.

In an interview with Grace Msalame, Terryanne said she keeps her love life private to protect the people she is dating while avoiding bad vibes from the public.

Metropol TV General Manager noted that she is more at peace when her business is not out there.

“I believe there is a reason why personal is actually called personal and there are things that are your personal life that should remain that way. And if you put too much out there, it invites criticism and bad energy. So as for me, I said I will protect my dating life, I will protect the people I date because they are not public personalities. So I would rather keep that part of my life, as private as possible because it gives me peace. And nobody really needs to know until when I probably walk down the aisle and then they can know or I can still choose to keep it private. Personal has to be personal,” said Chebet.

The mother of two also spoke about her difficult second pregnancy. “First I’m glad to have two before I turn 40. Because I said to myself that I dint want to be a 40-year-old walking around with a big stomach.

“It was a very difficult pregnancy. It was difficult from the beginning to the end. I thought I was going to die, but now I can laugh about it, it was as if the pain was moving from different places of my body, you know the older you get the more the complications. If I had my way I could have had both before I turn 30, but that was not the plan,” Terryanne said.