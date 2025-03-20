Morara Calls Out Tribalism in Opposition, Signals Possible Exit

Morara Kebaso is growing increasingly uneasy within the opposition alliance, which includes former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, PLP leader Martha Karua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

On March 19, 2025, Morara hinted at a possible departure of his Inclusive National Justice, Economic & Civic Transformation (INJECT) Party from the coalition. Taking to his official X account, he voiced disappointment with one of the opposition partners, though he did not mention any names.

He criticized the presence of tribalism within the opposition, stating that INJECT struggles to align with leaders whose rhetoric and political strategies are rooted in ethnic divisions. He reaffirmed that his party rejects tribal hate as a foundation for political change.

Morara revealed that INJECT had privately and respectfully communicated its concerns to the unnamed opposition partner and remained hopeful for change.

“INJECT Party has found it very difficult to continue associating itself with leaders who think tribalism, speak tribalism, and plan tribalism. Our party is not founded on tribal hate as the basis of political change.

“It is our desire to work with other leaders and other political parties if and only if their values are aligned to ours. It’s not enough to say RUTO MUST GO. We must reimagine and create a post-Ruto future. We have privately and respectfully conveyed our disappointment with one of our partners in the opposition. We hope to see some change in the coming days,” Morara stated.

Earlier this month, Morara announced that INJECT had officially joined the opposition coalition with the goal of holding the government accountable. He emphasized that the party’s mission is to advocate for a better future and create opportunities for Gen Zs, ensuring they have the resources to thrive and advance in their careers.