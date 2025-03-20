Humour·Social Media Hilarious Trending Memes in Nairobi Today March 20, 2025 by Nick Mwangi A look at what’s trending today. Prev1 of 25NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 25NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Moi University Student to Face Trial Over Fake Funeral Post on President Ruto Latest from Blog Moi University Student to Face Trial Over Fake Funeral Post on President Ruto UoN Chancellor Sounds Alarm on Youth Unemployment, Calls for Digital Economy Growth Kawira Mwangaza: My Impeachment Was a Political Attack on Women in Leadership New Road Safety Initiative Launched to Safeguard Nairobi Schoolchildren Sifuna Grills Sakaja Over Housing Project Contracts Before Public Consultation