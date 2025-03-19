Gachagua: I Have Prepared a Leadership Blueprint for ‘Murima’ in Case of My Death

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken an extraordinary step to prepare for the worst, revealing that he has written a letter to his ‘Murima’ community outlining a political roadmap in case anything happens to him.

Speaking on Kameme FM on Monday, Gachagua disclosed that he entrusted the letter to his lawyers. The document, he said, provides detailed guidance on leadership, political strategy, and the challenges his community might face if he is no longer around.

Gachagua expressed deep concerns for his safety, recalling a past incident where he alleged that government operatives tried to assassinate him at a funeral he attended in Limuru.

“I cannot sit here and assume I will live forever. This government has already sent thugs to kill me in Limuru,” he alleged. “If I had died then, who would have guided my community?”

Political Instructions for His People

To ensure his people are not left without direction, Gachagua said he took proactive measures by documenting his vision.

“As a practical man, I have taken precautions. The letter I have written to my community contains specific instructions and will be made public should these people succeed in their attempts against me,” he stated.

According to him, the letter outlines key political principles, offering his community a blueprint on how to navigate future leadership struggles.

“I see what is happening, and it is important to be prepared. I may not be here tomorrow, and if they succeed in eliminating me, my community must know the path forward,” he said.

Beyond personal security concerns, Gachagua emphasized that his greatest ambition is to build a long-term political structure that ensures stability for his people. He said he is actively mentoring young leaders across the country to guarantee continuity.

“If my people support me, I will plan out a succession strategy and establish a strong political party to safeguard our interests for the next 50 years,” he declared. “I don’t have to lead, but if I can provide my people with a solid political foundation and competent leaders, I will have fulfilled my mission.”