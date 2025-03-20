Murkomen Enforces Free ID Applications and Passport Verification

The government has officially scrapped application fees for Identification Cards (IDs) and verification fees for passports, making the process once again completely free for all citizens.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen confirmed the move following the gazettement of a notice implementing President William Ruto’s directive to eliminate the charges.

“I want to announce that there will be no fees required for ID applications. It will be free,” Murkomen stated.

He also assured passport applicants that they should not pay any verification fees. “Even for those looking for passports, if you go anywhere and are asked to pay Ksh500 for passport verification, do not pay. That fee has been removed,” he added.

Murkomen emphasized that the government will now handle the verification process entirely, ensuring that Kenyans no longer have to bear the cost.

The gazette notice confirmed the fee removal, stating: “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 16 of the Registration of Persons Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration makes the following rules—The Sixth Schedule to the Registration of Persons Rules is amended by deleting the expression ‘KSh300’ appearing as fees for the item ‘Not Previously Registered (NPR)’ and substituting, therefore, the expression ‘Nil.’”

Beyond removing fees, the government is also working on a major shift toward digital identification. Murkomen announced that virtual IDs will soon replace physical ID cards, streamlining identification processes and reducing the need to carry hard copies.

Under the new system, Kenyans will have a digital pocket where their virtual ID will be stored, allowing them to present it digitally when required, including during police checks.

Murkomen stressed that this initiative is designed to enhance security and tackle challenges such as online fraud, which has been on the rise.

“We are in the process of introducing virtual IDs, and it will no longer be necessary to carry a physical ID. Once you have the virtual card, you will be able to present it digitally, even when requested by the police,” he explained.

Additionally, the digital wallet system will help citizens track their shopping and transactions, promoting financial transparency and security.

As part of this transformation, the government has launched the National Mobile Registration Outreach Programme in Nakuru, with the goal of registering 70,000 Kenyans for the new digital identification system.

Officers from the National Registration Bureau have been deployed to facilitate the process with successful applicants expected to receive their IDs within 10 days.