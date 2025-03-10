Mandatory Science and Math for Grade 10 Students in Kenya

Starting in Grade 10, all senior school students in Kenya must now tackle science and mathematics, a requirement that’s been reinforced by Dr. Belio Kipsang, the Principal Secretary for Basic Education.

This move aligns with the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms and ensures that as students step into senior school, they can choose from three career pathways: Arts and Sports Science, Social Sciences, and the ever-important Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). It’s worth noting that the STEM pathway is mandatory for all schools.

Dr. Kipsang has also shared plans to set up laboratories in all senior schools to back the science curriculum. To make this happen, resources are being directed to equip 1,600 schools with the necessary lab facilities. Recognizing the importance of community input, Dr. Kipsang initiated a series of nationwide consultations on implementing the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

There’s been some chatter among stakeholders about whether teachers are ready for the CBC, set to roll out in senior schools next January. Groups like the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) are pushing for immediate teacher retraining. Without quick action, the process of choosing career pathways for Grade 9 students could hit some bumps.

There are calls for retraining programs to kick off by September, with suggestions to learn from earlier CBC rollouts. National Organizing Secretary Paul Ngei highlighted the need for a structured plan, emphasizing that teacher induction should have already begun to avoid last-minute scrambles.

Boaz Waruku from the Elimu Bora Working Group urged the government to boost infrastructure and hire more teachers ahead of the Grade 10 transition. Educationist Stephen Mudho stressed that teachers should have a good understanding of CBC before attending training to make the most of it.

These consultation forums come on the heels of the recent introduction of Grade 9, a step that’s been tricky due to classroom shortages and not enough teachers. Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba reassured everyone of the government’s commitment to refining the transition process, using feedback from these forums.

The government is also working to clarify the guidelines for moving from Grade 9 to Grade 10, aiming for a smooth CBC implementation at the senior school level. Schools are advised to stay patient as the government wraps up the distribution of funds needed for this transition.