Moses Wetang’ula Calls for Integrity in IEBC Commissioner Selection Process

During a church service at Mokwo Parish in Elgeyo Marakwet County, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula made a heartfelt plea to Members of Parliament. He called for transparency and integrity in the selection of new Commissioners for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Wetang’ula urged lawmakers to put the nation’s interests above personal or political agendas, emphasizing their crucial role in shaping Kenya’s electoral system.

He reminded MPs that the Selection Panel has already published a list of candidates, and it’s their duty to ensure those chosen uphold the nation’s democratic principles. “Nyinyi wabunge mko kwenye harakati ya kuchagua IEBC mpya. Tafadhali, mutafute Wakenya wenye msimamo, wanaotii sheria, na wanaoheshimu katiba,” he stressed.

Wetang’ula highlighted the importance of a strong and independent IEBC in maintaining public trust and electoral integrity. He expressed his support for President William Ruto’s leadership, encouraging political leaders to unite and focus on development. Political instability, he warned, could hinder national progress.

He also emphasized the need to mentor young leaders, sharing a personal story about choosing to attend an event by a young politician, Hon. Kimaiyo, over a high-profile meeting. This decision, he explained, reflects the importance of nurturing upcoming leaders in politics.

Addressing recent political meetings between President Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wetang’ula clarified that decisions within their political faction are made collectively. “Katika timu yetu, kamati ya uongozi ndiyo inayoamua masuala haya mazito. Hiyo kamati ni ‘Papa wa Roma,’” he explained.