Formula 1: what fans of the Queen of Motorsport can expect from the 2025 season

The Formula 1 championship is the pinnacle of motorsport, so fans and betting enthusiasts’ attention to these races is off the charts.

Which company is best for betting? Indeed, it’s the global brand 1xBet that is already accepting bets not only on the first round of the F1 Australian Grand Prix but also on the best driver and team of the season. Before the first round, the odds on long-term bets are maximized, and now is the best time to choose.

Also, don’t forget the rules of responsible gambling so you don’t play to your detriment.

Teams and drivers

The main headline news of the off-season in the world of Formula 1 was the unexpected move of Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Ferrari. Encouraged by the team change and new prospects, Lewis is eager to win his eighth title in the bright red car of the legendary Italian squad.

His teammate is the ambitious Charles Leclerc (No. 3 last season), who has already been racing for the Italians for 6 years.

Meanwhile, Red Bull has taken care in advance to keep its best driver. And, apparently, Max Verstappen is delighted with the contract terms, which run until 2028. Liam Lawson was invited as the partner of the four-time world champion. Hence, the driver replaced the disappointing Sergio Pérez, since after an excellent 2nd place in 2023, the Mexican took only 8th in the last season.

McLaren, the 2024 Constructors’ Championship winner, opted for stability and retained its winning duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The main losers of the transfer process from Mercedes had to make a forced bid for the 2026 season, keeping the experienced George Russell (No. 6 last year) and inviting promising newcomer Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Given this squad, it’s not worth expecting serious results, so the main titles in 2025 should be played by representatives of the great three: Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren. They will have 24 stages, the first of which (the Australian Grand Prix) will start on March 16, and the last (the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix) will be held on December 7.

Rules and regulations

The technical regulations, which came into force in 2022, will expire at the end of the current season. A year from now, F1 cars will change — they will be 20 cm shorter, 10 cm narrower, and 30 kg lighter. They will also be equipped with thinner tires.

The new hybrid power units will run on biofuel, have a more powerful electric section, and replace DRS with a redesigned Override Mode that makes overtaking easier. The 2026 season will introduce an 11th Cadillac Andretti team to the peloton, while Sauber will become a factory Audi team.

Thus, the 2025 season will be the last chance to show the best results for drivers who have ideally studied the character of their race cars over the past three years. It primarily concerns Max Verstappen from Red Bull, the winner of the last four F1 seasons.

Among this year’s innovations, we can highlight only an optional cooling system for drivers on the hottest stages. There were no notable changes in the rules either — the only thing worth mentioning is the FIA’s decision to cancel the extra point for the fastest lap. Such stability is essential not only in the world of sports but also in the gambling industry.

So choose 1xBet for sports betting, and you will know the exact answer to the question: which company is best for betting?

Besides, neither innovation brings any fundamental changes and is unlikely to significantly impact the season’s results.

Don’t miss your chance to make real money with Formula 1 racing! Register now on 1xBet with promo code 1XNAIROBIWIRE and get 200% bonuses for your first deposit of up to 20 000 KES.