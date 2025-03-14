Former Harambee Stars Coach Francis Kimanzi Lands Key FKF Role

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has named Francis Kimanzi as its new Football Development Director, entrusting him with the task of shaping the future of Kenyan football.

Kimanzi, a seasoned coach and a Kenyan Premier League winner with Mathare United, steps into the role after serving as the interim head coach of Harambee Stars. His appointment signals FKF’s commitment to strengthening football structures and nurturing local talent.

In a statement released on March 12, 2025, FKF expressed full confidence in Kimanzi’s ability to drive the country’s football development agenda.

“Mr. Kimanzi, a highly experienced coach with an extensive background in Kenyan football, steps into this role as the federation seeks to strengthen its structures, nurture local talent, and foster sustainable growth within the sport.

“The federation extends its full support to Mr. Kimanzi as he takes on this vital responsibility,” the statement read.

FKF General Secretary Harold Ndege also praised Kimanzi’s appointment, believing his leadership will be instrumental in transforming the game.

“We are confident that Mr. Kimanzi’s leadership and expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing our development agenda and shaping the future of Kenyan football,” Ndege said.

Both Kimanzi and Ndege were appointed under FKF’s new leadership, which took office after the 2024 elections, bringing in President Hussein Mohammed and Vice President McDonald Mariga.