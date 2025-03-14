McCarthy Challenges Local Players to Prove Their Worth Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has thrown down the gauntlet to local-based players, urging them to prove they deserve a place in the national team. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fast approaching, he wants them to rise to the occasion and deliver standout performances against strong opponents.

McCarthy spoke after unveiling a 50-member provisional squad for the crucial qualifiers against Gabon and Gambia. He stressed the importance of skill, discipline, and mental toughness, emphasizing that only the best will earn a spot in the final squad.

As the team reported to camp Wednesday, McCarthy wasted no time in setting expectations high.

“Wednesday will be my first camp with local-based players to assess the quality for the upcoming CHAN and identify potential additions for the World Cup qualifiers against Gambia and Gabon,” he said.

“We expect them to step out of the shadows and into the limelight, to demonstrate they possess not only the technical skills required but also the mental fortitude to compete at the highest level. The weight of expectation looms large,” he added.

Squad Blends Experience and Fresh Talent

The provisional squad features a mix of seasoned professionals and emerging stars. Rising talents like Kelly Madada and Andreas Odhiambo join the setup, while Australia-based William Lenkupae earns his first-ever national team call-up. The squad’s composition reflects a deliberate balance between experience and youthful potential.

With the qualifiers around the corner, McCarthy has made it clear—local-based players must seize this opportunity to prove they belong on the international stage.

“It is a moment of reckoning for these players, many of whom have spent years honing their skills in local leagues and dreaming of the day they would don the national colours,” he added.

Tough Road to World Cup Begins

Harambee Stars will begin their World Cup qualifying journey with a high-stakes clash against the Gambian Scorpions at Stade Allasane Ouattara in Ivory Coast on March 20. McCarthy sees this as a true test of the team’s resilience, pushing them to adapt to a tough away environment.

“The players must rise to the occasion, showcasing their skills and determination in front of a hostile crowd,” he said.

The challenge continues three days later when the Stars return home to face Gabon’s Panthers at Nyayo Stadium.

“The significance of playing on home soil can’t also be underestimated. It is here that the players can draw strength from the unwavering support of their compatriots, instilling a sense of pride and purpose as they battle for national honor,” McCarthy added.

With the stakes higher than ever, all eyes are on Harambee Stars as they prepare for their biggest test yet.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Opondo (Tusker FC), Faruk Shikhalo (Bandari FC), Ian Otieno (Richards Bay), Brian Bwire (Polokwane City)

Defenders

Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia), Ronney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia), Siraj Mohamed (Bandari FC), Daniel Sakari (Kenya Police FC), Levis Esambe (AFC Leopards SC), Eric Ouma (Raków Częstochowa), Johnstone Omurwa (Kapaz fc), Joseph Okumu (Stade Reims), Collins Sichenje (FK Vojvodina), Daniel Anyembe (Viborg FF), Brian Mandela (Stellenbosch), Amos Nondi (Ararat)

Midfielders

Brian Musa (Kenya Police FC), Chris Erambo (Tusker FC), Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Kelly Madada (AFC Leopards SC), Ben Stanley (Gor Mahia), Mathias Isogoli (KCB FC), Andreas Odhiambo (Kariobangi Sharks), Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia), Richard Odada (OFK Beograd), Duke Abuya (Yanga), Timothy Ouma (Slavia Prague), Apollo Otieno (Dodoma Jiji), Amos Nondi (FC Ararat), Eric Johanna (UTA Arad), Anthony Akumu (Kheybar Khorramabad), Ismail Gonzalez (Merida AD), William Lenkupae (Central Coast Mariners)

Forwards