Police Crack Down on Thika Highway Robberies, Arrest Eight Suspects

Police have launched an intense crackdown to arrest suspects following a wave of violent robberies that terrorized innocent pedestrians along Thika Highway on March 11, 2025 following President William Ruto’s tour of Mathare as part of his Nairobi region tour.

During the operation, officers arrested John Junior Oginga, who allegedly attacked and robbed a victim of an Oppo A77S mobile phone worth Ksh28,000. Oginga, armed with a knife during the incident, was apprehended along Thika Highway and taken to Pangani Police Station.

In a separate raid in Mathare Area 4, police arrested seven suspects linked to a series of robberies targeting pedestrians. Officers identified the suspects as Jared Nyanza, Darlin Lande, Daniel Okombe, Mike Robert, Elvis Otieno, Reagan Omondi, and Mathenge Gachiri. The group allegedly stole mobile phones and other valuables from multiple victims.

During the arrests, police recovered seven brand-new shirts suspected to be stolen property. The suspects were taken to Muthaiga Police Station, where they were processed before being arraigned in court.

Authorities have vowed to intensify their crackdown and track down more individuals involved in these criminal activities. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to law enforcement.

“Police Officers have intensified their crackdown to bring to justice additional suspects involved in these criminal acts,” the DCI said.