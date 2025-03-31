Countdown to the FIFA Club World Cup: Who is representing Africa?

The FIFA Club World Cup is one of the top international competitions in football. It sees some of the world’s best football clubs go up against each other on the pitch.

So let’s take a closer look at the African clubs that have secured their spots in the competition.

The 2025 competition is set to take place from June 14 to July 13. For the first time, the event will take place in the United States. This year fans will see an expanded format, with 32 teams from the AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA competing. As always, African clubs are eager to show their strength and improve their dominance on the global stage.

The question is, with a range of talented teams, who is going to be the one to represent Africa in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Getting to the FIFA Club World Cup

For Africa, the primary route to the tournament is the CAF Champions League. This is the continent’s most prestigious club competition. The winner of this competition automatically earns a place in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 2025 competition will see Africa represented by four clubs:

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Wydad AC (Morocco)

Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Each team earned its place in the FIFA Club World Cup by securing success in the CAF Champions League and other competitions. As expected, African clubs are not among the favorites to progress in the competition, with European giants like Real Madrid and Manchester City considered the frontrunners, according to bookmakers such as 1xBet.

However, football is unpredictable—odds and chances can shift between now and June due to form and injuries. Additionally, a special transfer window in early June will give clubs an opportunity to strengthen their squads.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the clubs that will be representing Africa in the upcoming Club World Cup.

Al Ahly: The Egyptian Giants

Al Ahly are often referred to as the ‘African Club of the Century’. They are one of the most successful football clubs in the world, having a record number of CAF Champions League titles. They have consistently been a powerhouse in African football.

Al Ahly earned their place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup by winning the 2023-2024 CAF Champions League. After a number of impressive performances in the Club World Cup, including finishing as runners-up and just missing victory in the semi-finals in 2006.

Many fans are excited to see them compete in this year’s tournament. Their first match sees them taking on Inter Miami FC.

Wydad AC: Morocco’s Champions

Wydad AC is one of Morocco’s most successful football clubs. They earned their spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup by winning the 2021-2022 CAF Champions League.

Wydad AC has a rich history and a strong fan base backing it. Their squad is a mixture of experienced players and young talents. This balance has helped to make them a strong opponent on the international stage.

They will be going head-to-head with Manchester City in their first match. While there are still no odds for this match, this is a highly anticipated match that fans are very excited for.

Espérance Sportive de Tunis: Tunisia’s Powerhouse

Espérance also has a rich legacy in African football. The club is based in the capital city of Tunis, Espérance and is one of the most successful clubs in Tunisia and Africa. In the past, the club has one multiple CAF Champions League Titles, securing their spot for the Club World Cup by reaching the final of the 2024 CAF Champions League.

The club is known for its impressive performance and boasts talented players. They are up against CR Flamengo in their first match. While their odds (CR Flamengo 1.39, ES Tunis 8.00) aren’t promising, things can still very much change.

Mamelodi Sundowns: South Africa’s Best

The Mamelodi Sundowns have shown some incredible form in recent years. They have dominated their domestic league. The club is based in Pretoria, South Africa. While they didn’t win the CAF Champions League in 2024, Mamelodi Sundowns were still able to qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup based on their consistent performances in the competition in previous years.

The squad consists of a number of talented players like Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane. The team is known for its brilliant attacking style of play and solid defense, making them a team to watch this year.

In their first match of the competition, they are up against the Ulsan HD FC. While the odds put Ulsan (2.19) as the favorite to win over Mamelodi (3.15), the odds are very close. This could be a very close match, which many fans are already excited for.

Africa’s growing influence in global football

African teams have consistently made their mark in the tournament. 2025 promises to be no different. All four teams will be looking to prove that African football is among the best in the world. With the World Cup scheduled for 2026, this is Africa’s chance to showcase what they’re made of.

It’s going to be a fierce competition. These clubs will be going up against some of the best teams in Europe, South America, Asia and other continents. This is not only a chance for these teams to showcase the incredible talent of African football, but also to help these teams gain international recognition. An African team hasn’t yet brought home the victory, but this could be their year.

Overall, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is shaping up to be an exciting tournament. Africa’s top clubs are ready to take on the challenge of competing against some of the best clubs in the world. Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Espérance Sportive de Tunis and Mamelodi Sundowns have all worked hard to earn their place in the competition.

As the countdown begins, be sure to keep up with the latest news and updates. As the competition gets closer, you will have more access and insight into the Club World Cup, including betting odds. The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is set to be a thrilling event, especially with Africa’s strong representation.

The question is, will these African teams have what it takes to make history and claim the title of World Club Champions?

While there’s no way to know, one thing’s for sure is that Africa will have a significant presence in this upcoming tournament.