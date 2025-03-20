CAF Champions League: Schedule for the Final Phase and the Favourites

The final round of the 2024/25 season for the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, the continent’s most prestigious club football competition, is almost here. After a gruelling group stage, eight top teams are into the knockout stages and will be aiming to provide plenty of thrills over the course of the next two months in their pursuit of continental glory.

Quarter-Final Fixtures

The quarter-final draw was held in Doha, Qatar, on February 20, 2025, revealing the following matchups:

Al Ahly (Egypt) v CR Belouizdad (Algeria): Record 12-time champions Al Ahly come up against Algeria’s CR Belouizdad.

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) vs. Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia): South Africa’s champions go up against the four-time CAF Champions League winners from Tunisia.

Orlando Pirates (South Africa) vs MC Alger (Algeria): Spain-based Pirates play Alger-based MC Alger under Spain coach José Riveiro.

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) v Pyramids FC (Egypt): Exuding the confidence of five-time winners, a far-from-over-blown TP Mazembe take on a Pyramids FC side that is, slowly but surely, becoming a force to be reckoned with in African football.

First Leg: March 28-29, 2025

Second Leg: April 4-5, 2025



First Leg: 18-19 April

Second Leg: 25-26 April

Finals: 10 May 2025.



Who are the Favourites?

It promises to be a tough battle, with all participating teams willing to give a good fight to secure the crown.

Al Ahly: The Cairo-based club is the record holder in the CAF Champions League, with 12 titles to their name, and will go into the knockouts as heavy favourites.

Mamelodi Sundowns: Lately, Mamelodi Sundowns have been recognized for their attacking prowess and tactical discipline, and they are one of the strongest sides in African football.

Espérance Sportive de Tunis: As 4-time CAF Champions League title holders, they have a pretty good experience during knockout stages. What makes them tough opponents is their tactical mentality and ability to fight back all the time.

Orlando Pirates: Despite José Riveiro’s remarkable success at several smaller clubs, the Pirates aren’t the same side that struggled towards the end of the league campaign – they’re now a heady mix of tactical discipline and flair. They are one of the competition’s dark horses following their strong showing in the group stage, even making a statement by defeating Al Ahly.

TP Mazembe: Have won five CAF Champions League titles and have a great history and a pedigree that makes them a team to watch.

What to Expect in the Quarter-Finals

There will be a lot to write home about in the quarter-finals. First, favourites Al Ahly look to consolidate their status, but CR Belouizdad will be a tricky opponent with their resilience and tactical set-up.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Espérance will be another tactical chess match, played between two of Africa’s elite clubs, who possess the quality to advance.

Orlando Pirates vs MC Alger will be a test for the Pirates’ upturn under Riveiro, which presents an exciting tie pitting two teams with something to prove.

TP Mazembe and Pyramids FC will be a case of experience versus ambition, as stalwarts TP Mazembe face an utterly unpredictable Pyramids FC.



The race for continental glory concludes a thrilling climax in the 2024/25 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final phase, where Africa’s elite collide.

Fans across the continent — and beyond — will be glued to their TVs watching the unfolding drama, with a mix of magic moments in the air and a new king of Africa to be crowned.