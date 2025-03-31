Kenyan Government Issues Safety Advisory After Myanmar Earthquake

Following a powerful earthquake that hit Myanmar and Thailand, the Kenyan government has issued a safety advisory for its citizens in these regions. The quake, which struck central areas, has tragically led to at least 2,000 deaths, raising alarm across the globe.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs in Kenya is urging Kenyans in the affected areas to prioritize their safety. It’s crucial to stay informed through local media and official updates to keep track of aftershocks and the ongoing emergency efforts.

If you’re in these regions, it’s best to avoid traveling to the hardest-hit areas. Find shelter in stable and open spaces to reduce your risk. For those in Thailand, reaching out to the Kenyan Embassy in Bangkok is vital for support and the latest information. You can contact the embassy at +66990745752 or by emailing [email protected].

The Kenyan authorities strongly recommend following evacuation orders and adhering to local safety guidelines.

It’s also important to keep communication lines open with fellow Kenyans, including students, diaspora workers, and others who may be vulnerable, to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being.