From Public Shaming to New Beginnings: Milka Moraa Lands Affordable Housing Unit After Pastor Ng’ang’a Humiliation

Milka Moraa, the woman who captured national attention after Pastor Ng’ang’a publicly dismissed her over rent arrears during a church service, has secured an affordable housing unit.

With the help of well-wishers, Moraa began the process of acquiring a studio apartment at the Mukuru Meteorological Social Housing Site. The self-contained unit, priced at Ksh640,000, includes a kitchen area, bathroom, and toilet.

Affordable Housing Acting CEO Sheila Waweru confirmed the development on Monday, February 3, revealing that Moraa will purchase the house progressively using her monthly income of Ksh18,000 from a newly secured job at ExpressWay Lounge.

Waweru highlighted the overwhelming support from Kenyans online, who raised over Ksh400,000 to cover the house deposit. Moraa will use her earnings to gradually pay off the remaining mortgage.

“Thanks to the generosity of Kenyans, Moraa now has a stable job and can afford a house in our Mukuru project, where 13,000 units are under construction,” Waweru stated. She added, “We are working to secure a studio apartment for her as part of this initiative.”

Moraa expressed her gratitude, emphasizing how owning a home would transform her life and that of her family. “I was heartbroken when the pastor humiliated me after I shared my struggles, but I never lost hope. Now, things have turned around for the better,” she said.

How Kenyans Helped Milka Moraa Secure a Home

The journey to this milestone began when Moraa pleaded with Pastor Ng’ang’a for help after her landlord in Mukuru slums welded her door shut over Ksh8,000 in unpaid rent. Instead of offering assistance, the pastor dismissed her, telling her to seek help from Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja or report the matter to the police.

“Enda polisi. Polisi ya kwenu ni wapi? Sasa umefungiwa, umekuja hapa kutafuta pesa. Hapa ni kwa maombi,” the controversial preacher shouted in part.

(Go to the police. Where is your police? Now you are locked up, you came here to seek money. This place is for prayers)

Her story touched the hearts of many, including philanthropic police officer Sammy Ondimu, founder of the Askari Ni Binadamu initiative. Ondimu rallied Kenyans to support Moraa, leading to an outpouring of generosity. By February 1, donations had reached Ksh392,000.

“We raised Ksh392,000, and the director at ExpressWay Lounge offered her a job. God is great,” Ondimu shared. The contributions later surpassed Ksh450,000.

Ondimu accompanied Moraa to the Affordable Housing Board’s offices in Upper Hill, where she officially registered for the government’s housing project. “We followed the right process, and I’m confident she will be among the first to receive keys when President William Ruto officially launches the project,” Ondimu stated.

Moraa is expected to move into her new apartment within two months, marking a fresh start for her and her two children. She is expected to be paying Ksh3900 per month in rent on her way to becoming a homeowner.

This heartwarming turnaround highlights the power of community support and restores faith in humanity. Huge shout out from the NairobiWire team to Ondimu and every other Kenyan who contributed to this. May you never lack!