Infotrak Reveals Babu Owino’s Strategy for Top Performance in Constituency Leadership

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been named Kenya’s best-performing lawmaker, according to the latest Countrytrak Performance Index 2024 by research firm Infotrak.

The survey, which covered all 47 counties, 290 constituencies, and 1,450 wards, ranked Owino highest with a 72% performance score. A total of 39,795 participants took part in the study.

While releasing the report on Wednesday, Infotrak CEO Angela Ambitho praised Owino’s dedication to assessing his leadership.

“Babu is very clear about numbers… Every quarter, he engages us to gauge how his constituents feel about his leadership and identify areas for improvement,” Ambitho stated.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro followed closely in second place with a 71% rating. Kabuchai MP Joseph Kalasinga and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui tied for third, both scoring 62%.

The top five was rounded out by Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri), John Waluke (Sirisia), Peter Salasya (Mumias East), and Erastus Nzioka (Mbooni), each earning a 61% score.

Among Woman Representatives, Kirinyaga’s Njeri Maina topped the list with a 52% rating, followed by Makueni’s Rose Museo and Homa Bay’s Joyce Bensuda, both at 46%.

