KRA Fires 19 Employees in Anti-Corruption Crackdown, Recovers Ksh 4.39B in Unpaid Taxes

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has ramped up its war on corruption, dismissing 19 employees between October and December 2024 for their involvement in graft. This marks a significant rise from the nine dismissals recorded during the same period in 2023.

In a statement released on Wednesday, KRA reiterated its commitment to eradicating corruption within its ranks, emphasizing that the increased dismissals are part of ongoing efforts to uphold integrity and accountability.

“KRA remains steadfast in its mission to root out corruption. In the second quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year (October–December), we dismissed 19 staff members, a sharp increase from the nine dismissals recorded in 2023/2024,” the statement read.

Corruption Cases and Employee Vetting

During the same period, KRA cleared only eight employees of corruption charges, a significant drop from the 23 cases exonerated in the previous financial year.

Additionally, staff warnings declined from 15 to just two cases, while stern warnings increased from two to seven, signaling KRA’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

The dismissed employees faced allegations of dishonesty, fraud, lack of integrity, negligence of duty, absenteeism, conflict of interest, and impersonation, among other ethical breaches.

To enhance transparency and public involvement, KRA’s iWhistle platform, which allows anonymous reporting of corruption and tax evasion cases, recorded 246 corruption reports in the last quarter. These reports led to the recovery of Ksh.4.39 billion in unpaid taxes.

KRA’s Multi-Faceted Approach to Fighting Corruption

Beyond dismissals, KRA has strengthened its anti-corruption mechanisms, including:

Conducting lifestyle audits – In the last quarter, the taxman conducted six audits and vetted 117 employees to detect and deter illicit wealth accumulation.

Profiling tax evaders – The agency is targeting individuals and businesses suspected of engaging in tax fraud.

Adopting a Whole of Government approach – KRA is working with multiple public institutions to enhance compliance and combat corruption more effectively.

Implementing system reviews – These serve as both preventive and detective tools against fraudulent activities.

KRA and EACC Join Forces to Strengthen Crackdown

The latest developments follow a high-level meeting between KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Abdi Mohamud. The two leaders pledged to work together to combat graft, money laundering, tax fraud, and tax evasion in Kenya.

As part of this strategic partnership, KRA and EACC agreed to enhance intelligence sharing to identify fraudulent activities, conduct joint investigations on corruption and tax fraud cases, and develop robust strategies to deter unethical financial practices.

“We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to those who abuse our systems. Our collaboration with EACC is not just strategic; it is a moral imperative. We will establish a robust framework that not only deters tax evasion but also imposes strict penalties on those who facilitate such evasion, ensuring accountability for their actions,” said Commissioner General Wattanga.

EACC boss Abdi Mohamud echoed these sentiments, stating, “This partnership is critical in expanding our efforts to eradicate corruption and uphold the rule of law. Together, we can foster an environment that discourages corrupt practices, and tax evasion and promotes ethical business conduct.”