Kenya’s Mobius Motors Back in Business, New SUV Coming Soon

Kenya’s first homegrown car manufacturer, Mobius Motors, is making a comeback after being acquired by Middle Eastern investment and technology firm, Silver Box. The automaker, founded in 2010 by British entrepreneur Joel Jackson, had faced financial struggles that led to a liquidation process last August.

On Tuesday, Mobius announced it has reopened its Nairobi service center and resumed operations. The company also confirmed that full-scale production of its Mobius III model will restart by July.

Under its new ownership, the company is now developing a new off-road SUV, which is scheduled for launch in December 2025.

Since its founding 14 years ago with an estimated Ksh 5 billion investment, Mobius Motors has produced three SUV models—the Mobius I, II, and III. However, challenges in scaling production and maintaining a competitive edge forced the company to halt operations.

Now, under Silver Box’s leadership, Mobius aims to expand its market share and strengthen its position in Kenya’s automotive industry.

As part of its revival, the company has also undergone a leadership shake-up. John Kavila has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), taking over from outgoing CEO Nicolas Guibert. Guibert expressed confidence in the company’s future under Silver Box’s ownership.

“I’m happy to hand over to John Kavila, who will pursue the development of Mobius Motors,” Guibert said. “[He] will get the visionary and financial support from Silver Box to successfully expand the brand’s market share, introduce newer models, develop a network of service stations, and make Mobius Motors a major player on the African continent.”

Kavila echoed this optimism, stating, “Mobius Motors has built an exceptional foundation, and we are eager to build on this success by focusing on expanding our market share and increasing accessibility for Kenyan consumers.”