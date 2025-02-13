Millie Odhiambo Blames Kenyans for Bad Leadership, Calls for Value-Based Politics

Suba South MP Millie Odhiambo has faulted Kenyans for the country’s leadership challenges, arguing that citizens have neglected societal values and aspirations, ultimately enabling poor governance.

Speaking during an interview on NTV, Odhiambo stated that politicians who pursue self-interest instead of national progress are simply a reflection of the electorate that votes them into office.

“Kenyans must own up to the fact that we’ve messed up our country, we have no sense of values. We end up saying the words that mean nothing but don’t mean them,” she remarked.

The outspoken lawmaker criticized certain laws, suggesting that some should be scrapped for being ineffective.

“If you ask me, some laws should be repealed because they are merely cosmetic,” she added.

Urges Citizens to Demand Accountability

Odhiambo called on Kenyans to reflect on their values, arguing that true change starts with the people. She warned that if citizens continue tolerating bad leadership, the cycle of ineffective governance will persist.

“In countries where real change happens, people do not tolerate impunity. But in a country where I know the society will tolerate my bad manners, will you expect me to come to Parliament and change? No,” she argued.

Supports Court Ruling on Majority Status

Odhiambo also weighed in on the recent court ruling that stripped Kenya Kwanza of its majority status, welcoming the decision and urging Parliament to uphold judicial orders.

“The court bases its decisions on evidence. The petition before them challenged the Speaker’s ruling, and that ruling was defective. We were the majority,” she argued.

Her sentiments sparked heated debate during Tuesday’s afternoon parliamentary session, where she pressed Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to officially recognize Azimio la Umoja as the majority coalition.

“The court decided that Azimio is the majority coalition. As Parliament, we must respect court rulings, even if we disagree with them,” she insisted.

However, on Wednesday, Speaker Wetang’ula ruled that Kenya Kwanza remains the majority party with 165 members, while Azimio la Umoja holds the minority position with 154 members.