Kenya’s Community Health Initiative Reaches 68% of Target, Says MoH

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has registered 8,525,305 households in the Electronic Community Health Information System, marking significant progress toward its target of 12.5 million households nationwide.

According to a January 10 status update, these registered households account for 68% of the target. MoH also reported that Community Health Promoters (CHPs) have revisited 7,274,634 households, providing routine community health services to ensure continued healthcare access at the grassroots level.

To strengthen the country’s primary healthcare system, the ministry has trained, equipped, and provided stipends to 106,504 CHPs, enabling them to deliver essential health services effectively.

Screenings and Maternal Health Services

Data from MoH shows that CHPs have conducted 27,190,222 diabetes screenings, referring 325,249 cases for further medical management. In hypertension screenings, they examined 18,362,172 individuals, identifying 699,343 cases that required additional assessment.

CHPs also assessed 6,868,262 children under five for common illnesses such as malnutrition, diarrhoea, malaria, and pneumonia, ensuring early detection and intervention.

In maternal health services, CHPs identified and attended to 343,614 pregnant women, referring 134,102 expectant mothers to health facilities for antenatal care, improving access to maternal healthcare nationwide.

Call for More Community Health Assistants

The Ministry of Health has urged the government to ensure that each Community Health Unit has a designated full-time Community Health Assistant (CHA) to supervise CHPs.

MoH recommends a 1:10 supervision ratio (one CHA for every 10 CHPs), which would help enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of community health services across the country.