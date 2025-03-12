Police Service Rolls Out GBV Task Force and Victim Support Centers

The National Police Service (NPS) has ramped up efforts to combat Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) by establishing a specialized unit within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

This dedicated team, comprising forensic experts and criminal intelligence analysts, has already played a key role in solving complex gender-based violence (GBV) cases currently in court.

“The National Police Service has consistently responded to all reported cases but has had to adapt its approach due to evolving dynamics. Consequently, a multi-pronged strategy, including collaboration with various stakeholders, has been adopted to decisively combat this menace,” said NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

To improve response and support for survivors, NPS has set up a Directorate of Gender and introduced Gender Desks and Child Protection Units in police stations across the country.

In addition, NPS has rolled out POLICARE, a one-stop support center offering legal, psychosocial, and health services to GBV survivors.

“We are working closely with various agencies, including the State Department for Gender and the Presidential Working Group on Femicide, to strengthen prevention mechanisms against these heinous acts and build public confidence in safety,” Nyaga added.

NPS is urging the public to report GBV cases at the nearest police station or via toll-free hotlines: 999, 911, 112, or #FichuakwaDCI at 0800 722 203.

“We assure the public of our commitment to serve and protect by thoroughly investigating all cases and bringing perpetrators to justice,” NPS stated.

Read the full NPS statement on Femicide prevention below.