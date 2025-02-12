Smriti Vidyarthi Signs Off From NTV After a Decade and a Half

Veteran journalist Smriti Vidyarthi has officially announced her departure from Nation Media Group (NMG) after an impressive 16-and-a-half-year career with the broadcaster.

On Monday, February 10, 2025, Vidyarthi expressed her gratitude to viewers and NMG for their unwavering support throughout her journey in journalism.

“Sixteen and a half years of service to the Nation Media Group and to the nation at large. Thank you for trusting me. For now, tune in tonight at 9 pm for my last bulletin on NTV,” she stated.

A familiar face in Kenyan journalism, Vidyarthi has been a prime-time news anchor, covering major live events, breaking news, and conducting high-profile interviews.

She pursued her higher education in the United Kingdom, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and Performance Studies from the University of Warwick and later obtaining a Master’s Degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University.

Vidyarthi began her journalism career at K24 as a Business News Anchor before moving to NTV in 2008.

Throughout her career, she has interviewed influential figures, including Raila Odinga, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, U2 lead singer Bono, and Olympic legend Usain Bolt.

Beyond news anchoring, she hosted NTV Wild Talk, a show dedicated to wildlife conservation and environmental issues.

Vidyarthi is also a respected moderator and MC, having worked with organizations such as the International Press Institute and the Media Council of Kenya.

Her dedication to journalism earned her the Television & News Bulletin Award at the 2013 Annual Journalism Excellence Awards.