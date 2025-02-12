Infotrak Report Ranks Kenya’s Most Popular Senators in 2024

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo and Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango have been ranked as the most popular senators in 2024, according to a recent Infotrak survey.

The report, released Tuesday, shows that both senators led with a 52 percent approval rating.

Murang’a Senator Joel Nyutu and Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah followed closely, securing third place with 50 percent each. Nyandarua Senator John Methu and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka trailed slightly with 49 percent, while Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna scored 45 percent.

Six senators ranked lower in popularity, each scoring 42 percent. They include Kwale Senator Issa Juma Boy, Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu, Nyeri Senator William Wahome, Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei, and Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli.

Infotrak conducted the survey between October and December 2024, gathering responses from 39,795 participants across all 47 counties.

The data was collected through Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) and analyzed using SPSS software.

The survey relied on a 1-10 Likert scale, where 1 represented “very poor” and 10 signified “excellent.” Each senator’s performance index was determined by averaging their Key Performance Indicator (KPI) scores.