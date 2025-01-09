Step-by-Step Guide: Accessing KPSEA/KILEA Performance Reports for Learners

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has officially released the 2024 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) results. If you’re also looking for the Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA) results, those are now available too.

Both can be accessed conveniently through the Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) portal.

This year’s KPSEA involved over 1.3 million Grade 6 learners, who sat for their assessments at 35,573 centers across the country. If you’re wondering how to access these performance reports, let me walk you through it step by step.

How Schools Can Access Performance Reports

If you’re a school administrator or part of a teaching team responsible for retrieving learners’ results, here’s how to do it:

Go to the Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) portal by visiting cba.knec.ac.ke.

Once you’re logged in, choose either “KPSEA” or “KILEA,” depending on which results you need.

Head to the “Reports” section and select “View Reports.”

Enter the learner’s unique assessment number.

Click “Download” to access and save the performance report.

Note: Only schools have the authority to download official KPSEA or KILEA slips. If you’re a parent, you’ll need to go through the school or check your own access via the portal.

In a nutshell, KPSEA focuses on measuring core competencies and values in learners at the upper primary level. It’s not just about test scores; it’s about understanding how well learners are applying what they’ve learned to real-life situations.

This year’s KPSEA ran from October 28 to 30 and plays a crucial role in improving education outcomes. According to KNEC, the results provide teachers with valuable insights. These insights help pinpoint areas where learners need extra support, paving the way for solutions that address educational challenges directly and effectively.

For Grade 6 learners, the KPSEA results represent more than just a report card – they’re a big step toward Junior Secondary (Grade 7). These results contribute 20% of a learner’s overall score in the Competency-Based Curriculum system. Here’s how it all adds up:

20% from school-based assessments.

20% from the KPSEA.

60% from the final summarizing evaluation in Grade 9.

By the time students finish Grade 9, they’ll have completed Junior Secondary and will move on to Senior School, where they’ll have the chance to pick specialized career pathways.

How Parents Can Access KPSEA Results

If you’re a parent, you might be eager to see how your child is doing. The CBA portal makes this surprisingly simple:

Log in using the learner’s details (name and index number). Once logged in, you’ll be able to review a detailed breakdown of their performance. The report will give you a clear picture of your child’s progress and readiness for Grade 7.

Transitioning to Junior Secondary is an important milestone for learners, and assessments like KPSEA play a key role in preparing them for future academic challenges.

Wishing all learners the best as they transition the next level.