TSC to Abolish Key Teacher Job Groups in February 2025: What Educators Need to Know

Big changes are on the horizon for Kenyan teachers. The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced plans to abolish several job groups in a major restructuring effort set to roll out in February 2025.

If you’re a teacher, you’re probably wondering what this means for your career, and we’re here to break it all down for you.

Which Job Groups Are on the Chopping Block?

Let’s start with the basics. Job groups P, Q, and R – positions typically tied to mid-level and senior roles in primary and secondary schools – are set to be phased out. Why? TSC is shifting to a system that emphasizes competency and performance, leaving behind the traditional structures that have been in place for decades.

The driving force behind this change is the Career Progression Guidelines (CPG).

If you’re not familiar with these, they’re a framework TSC introduced to make promotions and career paths more structured and merit-based. In a nutshell, the CPG focuses less on outdated grading methods and more on rewarding teachers for skills, training, and overall professional growth.

No one is losing their job. TSC has been very clear about this.

Teachers in the affected groups will transition into roles that fit within the updated structure. An official was quoted saying, “No teacher will lose their job due to this change.” So, while the titles might change, you’re not being shown the door.

This transition is more about streamlining the system—making it fairer, clearer, and less tangled in bureaucracy. Sounds promising, right?

As part of these changes, TSC has also announced plans to simplify salary structures and allowances. This is an effort to address some of the frustrations teachers have faced for years, like complicated payroll systems and delays in promotion decisions.

The new approach should make things a lot easier – not just for educators but for the administrative side of things too. A simpler system means fewer headaches for everyone.

Change can feel overwhelming, especially when it comes to your career. But TSC isn’t leaving you to navigate these changes on your own. They’ve promised to roll out training and sensitization programs ahead of the transition.

These sessions are meant to help teachers fully grasp the new framework, understand how their positions will shift, and prepare for any adjustments. If you’ve got questions about how this affects your specific job, these programs will be the place to get answers.

Make it a point to follow TSC official channels for updates, because this will affect every level of teaching in Kenya.

At its core, this restructuring is about creating a more modern and efficient education system that benefits both teachers and students. By focusing on competencies and aligning with global best practices, the TSC hopes to build an environment where teachers feel supported in their growth, and students thrive as a result.