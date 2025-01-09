TSC Clarifies SACCO Deductions Policy Amid Misinformation Concerns

There’s been ongoing discussion regarding automatic SACCO deductions from teachers’ salaries, with various claims circulating online. To address these concerns, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) released a statement on January 7, 2025, hoping to combat the wave of misinformation.

Reports suggested that TSC planned to halt automatic SACCO deductions, requiring manual payments such as mobile money transfers or online banking systems starting February 2025. The alleged reason for this change was to modernize payroll systems.

However, TSC has firmly denied this, confirming that no such policy is under consideration.

The Commission highlighted that automatic deductions are effective and efficient. These deductions facilitate the seamless management of teachers’ SACCO contributions and loan repayments, minimizing errors or unauthorized payments.

Additionally, this system ensures teachers can focus on their work without distractions about financial transactions.

While some claims argued that eliminating automatic deductions would enhance financial independence for teachers, the TSC countered this by stating that the current system ensures financial consistency and security rather than restricting independence.

The TSC assures teachers that they do not need to worry about any changes to the SACCO deduction process, confirming that automatic deductions will continue uninterrupted.

They encourage any teacher with questions or concerns to seek clarification directly from official TSC communication platforms.