Sifuna Names Atwoli and 2 Others Who Will Make Ruto a One-Term President

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has singled out three of President William Ruto’s allies, warning that their actions could cost him a second term in office in 2027.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, January 8, Sifuna criticized the three individuals—Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi, Tiaty MP William Kamket, and COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli—for boasting and misleading the President. Sifuna believes their behavior could harm Ruto’s chances of reelection.

Sifuna explained that recent public statements by the three had angered many Kenyans. He described their remarks as boastful and pointed out that the public was already frustrated with the Kenya Kwanza administration’s policies. He warned that if Ruto faced a one-term presidency, these allies would be the ones to blame.

“Respect is earned, not forced. It comes from how you conduct yourself and how you relate to people,” Sifuna stated.

“Unfortunately, he (Ruto) is surrounded by people who have decided to tear him down. They are going to take him down. If there is anybody to be blamed for a one-term presidency, it will be the likes of Kamket, Oscar Sudi and Atwoli.”

Kamket recently ignited national controversy when he proposed a Moi-style term extension for President Ruto. The second-term lawmaker from Baringo County suggested pushing for reforms to extend Ruto’s presidency to 24 years, following the example of the late President Daniel Arap Moi, who ruled Kenya for a quarter of a century.

“If they joke, you know I come from the county of 24 years. Baringo County knows about 24 years; we know how to manufacture a president who survives for 24 years,” Kamket said, hinting at the possibility of extending Ruto’s tenure.

In response, Sifuna assured that Kenyans would not tolerate such a move. He added, “Kamket should be told that it will not happen. This is not 1980. The only way for any person to win a reelection is to do what you promised.”