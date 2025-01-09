King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima Set for First State Visit to Kenya

The Royal House of the Netherlands has announced that King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will undertake a state visit to Kenya in March 2025.

The visit, scheduled from Tuesday, March 18 to Thursday, March 20, will take place at the invitation of President William Ruto. This marks the first state visit to Kenya by the Dutch royals.

In a statement issued on January 7, the Royal House emphasized that the visit underscores the strong ties and cooperation between the two nations.

“This visit reaffirms the solid relationship and aims to explore new partnerships while strengthening existing ones,” the statement read.

The Royal House also praised Kenya’s growing global influence and its economic ties with the Netherlands, noting both countries serve as key hubs and gateways to large regions.

The visit will focus on the two nations’ close collaboration within the United Nations and other international organizations, where they work together on shared goals such as democracy, rule of law, peace, and security. Both countries are also committed to addressing global challenges like climate change and food security.

In addition to diplomatic discussions, the King and Queen’s visit will feature economic missions centered on sustainable agriculture and water management, areas of key mutual interest.

The Royal House concluded, “Economic missions focusing on sustainable agriculture and water will take place in parallel with the King and Queen’s state visit.”