PS Sing’Oei Slams MP’s Call for Moi-Style Term Extension for President Ruto

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has opposed the renewed calls to extend the presidential term limit, stressing the importance of adhering to Kenya’s constitutional and political framework.

In a statement, PS Sing’Oei argued that extending the presidential term beyond the two terms outlined in the constitution would contradict the country’s democratic values. His remarks come amid increasing discussions among some of President William Ruto’s allies, who are pushing for an extension of his presidency beyond the two five-year terms set in the 2010 constitution.

On Sunday, Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket warned that he would push for reforms to extend President Ruto’s term to 24 years, following the model of the late President Daniel Arap Moi, who ruled Kenya for a quarter of a century.

Kamket, a second-term lawmaker from Baringo County—the birthplace of Moi—hinted at the possibility of extending the president’s rule beyond the constitutional limit.

“If they joke, you know I come from the county of 24 years. Baringo County knows about 24 years; we know how to manufacture a president who survives for 24 years. If they joke, we can push for an extension beyond the two terms,” Kamket said.

In response, PS Sing’Oei emphasized that any attempts to undermine Kenya’s constitutional order, including calls for regime change under any guise, should be firmly opposed.

“Third-termism is incompatible with our constitutional and political order, as is regime change in all its forms. Both must not be tolerated,” Sing’Oei stated.

Kamket further dismissed those who criticize President Ruto’s administration, asserting that Ruto’s victory in the last general election was a true reflection of the people’s will. He expressed confidence that the president would secure a second term despite opposition.

“People should stop the pride. You are a President rightfully elected, sit on that seat well. The second term you will be elected, and you will bounce back like electricity,” Kamket declared.

Additionally, Kamket criticized those accusing the government of state-sponsored abductions, particularly targeting Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya. Kamket accused Natembeya of being complicit in extrajudicial killings during the previous regime and fueling insecurity in Kerio Valley.

The Tiaty MP praised the government for silencing the guns in the North Rift, a region plagued by violence since the KANU era.

He acknowledged the efforts taken to restore peace, stating, “What are you telling the President? That we have abductions here and there, yet you are the ones who abducted people. More than 100 people were killed in Tiaty through extrajudicial killings. They were announcing empty operations.”