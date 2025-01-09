Humour·Social Media Hilarious Memes Trending in Nairobi This Thursday January 9, 2025 by Nick Mwangi It’s a beautiful new day and this is what’s trending on the socials. Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Communications Authority Raises License Fees for Satellite Internet Providers Next Story “We Didn’t See Their Faces”.. Blindfolded, Shaved, & Threatened.. Abductee Speaks Out Latest from Blog “We Didn’t See Their Faces”.. Blindfolded, Shaved, & Threatened.. Abductee Speaks Out Communications Authority Raises License Fees for Satellite Internet Providers Kenya Leads Africa in 2024 Venture Capital Funding Moses Kuria Reveals The Reason He Will Never Forgive Rigathi Gachagua KEMRI Increases DNA Testing Fees by Ksh 7,000 as Demand for Paternity Services Soars