Road Racing Star Faith Chepchirchir Faces Doping Allegations

Rising road racing star Faith Chepchirchir Kiprotich has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) following allegations of using the prohibited substance Norandrosterone.

The AIU confirmed the suspension on Tuesday, January 7, stating that it issued a notice of allegation to the 23-year-old athlete on December 23, 2024. The notice requires Chepchirchir to either accept or deny the alleged violation.

While the AIU has provided few details about the case, it confirmed that Chepchirchir has a set timeline to address the Adverse Analytical Finding. The agency also informed her of her rights, which include the option to request the analysis of her B Sample, obtain laboratory documentation, and admit to any Anti-Doping Rule Violations.

Norandrosterone is a metabolite that naturally occurs in human urine after consuming meat from non-castrated pigs, boar meat, or certain organs like the heart, kidneys, and liver. It can also increase in female athletes during menstruation. When used as a performance-enhancing substance, Norandrosterone boosts muscular strength and endurance. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has banned this anabolic steroid for the past 30 years due to its performance-enhancing effects.

Chepchirchir’s impressive performances in 2024 had positioned her for more prestigious races in 2025. In October, she triumphed at the Lisbon Hyundai Half Marathon with a time of 1:10:33, marking her second win of the season. She had also claimed the women’s title at the Tilburg Ten Miles in the Netherlands, clocking 52:10.

Her provisional suspension now puts these plans on hold, with Chepchirchir’s future depending on the results of her B-sample test. A negative result could clear her name, but a positive result may lead to a ban, potentially derailing her promising career.