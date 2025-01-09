CAF Boosts CHAN 2024 Prize Money to Record Ksh1.3 Billion

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has boosted the prize money for the 2024 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) winner to $3.5 million (Ksh455 million).

The football governing body also announced that the total prize money of the CHAN has been increased to USD 10.4 million(Ksh1.3 billion).

CAF President Patrice Motsepe confirmed the development, stating, “We are excited about the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024 and have significantly increased the Prize Money of the Winner to USD 3.5 million which is an increase of 75%. We have also increased the total Prize Money of the CHAN Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024 to USD 10.4 million which is a 32 % increase.”

CAF has not yet revealed how the prize money for this year’s tournament will be shared among other participating teams.

The prize hike reflects efforts to enhance the tournament’s commercial value, attract stronger competition, and promote football development across Africa.

“This Competition is part of our strategy of investing in African football and making it appealing and attractive to football fans, TV viewers, sponsors, partners and other stakeholders in Africa and worldwide,” Patrice Motsepe noted.

CHAN is a biennial tournament featuring African national teams composed exclusively of players from their domestic leagues.

This year’s 17 qualified teams include hosts Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, alongside Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Sudan, Zambia, Angola, and Madagascar.

Two additional countries will also participate after qualifying from the remaining matches.

The tournament is set to run from February 1 to 28, with the final scheduled for February 28, 2025. The official draw is scheduled for January 15 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.