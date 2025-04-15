Big Match from 1xBet is your opportunity to get more vivid emotions!

1xBet regularly delights its players with interesting promos. The reliable bookmaker offers lucrative conditions to everyone who wants to add colors to their lives.

Now, the global betting industry leader is glad to announce the start of a new promo! Start your betting journey and get a chance to win 655 000 KES in the prize draw! Plus, you can receive weekly cashback of up to 20%!

What do you need to do for this? Take part in the Big Match promo from 1xBet! Get promo tickets and join the draw for top prizes.

How can you take part?

– Log in or register on the 1xBet platform – Confirm your participation in bonus promos on the promo page – Get promo tickets for sports bets from $2 from April 1 to May 31, 2025.

What is at stake?

The first drawing will be on May 7, 2025. Participants who collected tickets from April 1 to April 30 can win:

262 000 KES cash prize

32 750 KES cash prize

weekly cashback of up to 20%!

bonus points.

A final draw will be on June 5, 2025, for participants who collected tickets from May 1 to May 31. The prizes are even more astonishing:

655 000 KES cash prize

65 500 KES cash prize

cashback of up to 20%

bonus points

Additional bonuses

In addition to joining the draw, all players can get a weekly cashback! The more bets you place, the higher the cashback:

5% of the total bets placed for amounts starting from 10 USD.

10% of the total bets placed for amounts starting from 50 USD.

20% of the total bets placed for amounts starting from 100 USD.

How can you maximize your chances of winning?

Each bet gives the player tickets! The more tickets, the more chances to claim the prize. For example, a $2 bet gets you 1 ticket, and a $50 bet gives you 80 tickets!

Even the owner of one ticket can win, so take your chance! Bet, collect tickets, and enjoy bright emotions thanks to the Big Match promo from 1xBet!